School girl,12, killed by police vehicle

Jun 02, 2022

Kaieteur News – Traffic ranks on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD) are currently investigating the death of a 12-year-old schoolgirl who was on Wednesday struck down by a police vehicle.

Dead, Kayla Barbara

Police identified the girl as Kayla Barnabas, a student of the West Demerara Secondary School. The accident occurred around 15:45hrs along the Goed Fortuin Public Road, WBD.
The force’s vehicle was at the time being driven by a police corporal.

It is alleged that the corporal was driving the vehicle along the eastern side of the road when Barnabas ran across the road into his path. He claimed that he swerved but could not avoid hitting her down. The severely injured girl was picked up from the road and placed in a vehicle and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where the doctors on duty pronounced her dead on arrival.
Investigations are ongoing.

