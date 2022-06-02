Paul’s 5-41 triggers dramatic Red Force collapse despite fifties from Solozano & Mohammed

CWI Regional First-Class C/Ships

By Sean Devers in Trinidad in association with WD Hotel & Mall Charity & Dave’s West Indies Imports

An inspired spell of fast bowling from Keemo Paul triggered a dramatic batting collapse as he ripped out four quick Trinidad & Tobago Red Force wickets, despite 72 from Jeremy Solozano and 68 from Jason Mohammed.

The home team lost seven wickets for 21 runs to end the opening day of their final round First-Class encounter at the Queen’s Park Oval, yesterday.

The 24-year-old Paul had 5-41 to move to 18 wickets in the seaon while left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie supported with 2-38 as the Red Force slumped from 178-2 to 203-9 at stumps.

This was after the 26-year-old Solozano had stroked six fours from 252 balls in 295 minutes during his 10th first-class half century.

The left-handed Solozano added 118 for the third wicket with the 35-year-old Jason Mohammed, whose 68 lasted 140 balls in 175 minutes and was decorated with 10 boundaries.

Solozano had also put together 54 for the second wicket with Isaiah Rajah who made 26.

Earlier in the day, the Red Force won the toss and opted to bat on a good track and lush green outfield but quickly lost Keggan Simmons (3) who played around a full ball that moved in towards him and was bowled by Paul at 6-1.

Solozano, who was looking solid, was joined by Isaiah Rajah, who replaced Darren Bravo in the side and stroked Nail Smith for four before stroking a couple of boundaries when Paul pitched up.

Kevin Sinclair, who bowling impressively and slower than he did in the last game, soon trapped Rajah LBW when he missed a sweep shot; just when he was looking set for a big score. The 54-run stand was broken to leave the score on 60-2.

By Lunch the score was 72-2 with Solozano on 26 and Mohammed, who sweep Permaul for four in the last over before the interval, on 10.

After the interval the pair consolidated the position with solid batting.

Solozano produced the glue that held the Red Force innings together and he soon shared his in second half-century partnership with Mohammed, who has been short of runs this season, playing positive cricket.

The left-handed Solozano reached his 10th fifty while Mohammed registered his 16th fifty at this level.

By Tea, the Red Force had progressed to 149-2 with Solozano on 56 and Mohammed unbeaten on 55.

After the break, the pair progressed to 178-2 but with the stand reaching 100, Demitri Cameron, in his best performance so far, produced a beauty that left Mohammed for the edge to be taken by Vishaul Singh at slip which opened the flood gates.

After Solozano was caught and bowled by Motie five runs later, none of the other batters reached double figures.

Paul captured four quick wickets including West Indies player Joshua DaSilva (3) and Skipper Imran Khan (2) before removing Brian Charles with a brilliant leg-side catch – diving full length to his left and Uthman Muhammed, both for ducks.

Today is the second and play is scheduled to commence at 10:00hrs.