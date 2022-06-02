Man jailed for “knocking out” policeman

Kaieteur News– Knocking out a police officer on Tuesday with punches to the face has landed a Plaisance East Coast Demerara man, Seon Prince in jail for ten months.

Prince was charged on Wednesday at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court located on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), with assault of a peace officer who was executing his duties. The charge was read to him by Magistrate, Rushelle Liverpool, and Prince, instead of wasting the court’s time pleaded guilty to the offence and was sent to jail for ten months.

According to the particulars of the offence presented in court, on Tuesday the policeman, Sergeant Maxwell, was on patrol duties within the Sparendaam, ECD police district, with another rank in the force’s pick-up. The ranks reportedly received a report that the defendant had allegedly damaged someone’s property and Maxwell and his colleague located him in Plaisance, ECD.

Maxwell approached Prince, reportedly cautioned him about the damage to property an offence he was accused of committing and proceeded to arrest him, but the defendant retaliated by punching him (Maxwell) several times to the face. The punches injured Maxwell’s face and floored him. Public-spirited citizens and his colleague rushed to his assistance and helped him up.

In a video of the ordeal posted by an eyewitness on Tik Tok, Maxwell could be seen struggling to make it back to his feet. His feet were wobbling as he staggered towards the vehicle. When he eventually made it back to his feet, one person could be heard commenting, ‘watch how he buss up the man face’.

The officer was taken to a hospital for concussion observation and treatment for the minor cuts to his face, while Prince was thrown in the lock-ups. He was later charged with assaulting Maxwell.