Man charged for killing Health Ministry driver

Jun 02, 2022 News

Kaieteur News- A security guard accused of fatally shooting a Ministry of Health’s driver, Collin McPherson on Friday last has been remanded to prison.

Dead Ministry of Health Driver, Collin McPherson.

The defendant has been identified as Gregory France, 22, of Chesterfield B-Field Sophia and was charged with the capital offence of murder on Wednesday. He made his court appearance at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court and the murder charge was read to him by Magistrate, Rushelle Liverpool.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and will return to court on July, 12, 2022. France and his brother were arrested on Friday last at their workplace after an eyewitness had come forward to police with information about the gunning down of McPherson on Thursday evening.
It was alleged that the man had shot the wrong person and had really intended to kill one of McPherson’s friend who was present when McPherson was shot dead.
The information police received suggested that the shooter had tried to kill his intended target earlier that day but the individual had escaped. However, later that evening the target showed up at McPherson’s home. The killer had allegedly pulled up there and the target ran away but heard gunshots as he was doing so. He returned the following day to find that McPherson was killed in his place. The target had reportedly identified the suspect and according to reports reaching this media house, the security guard had admitted to shooting the wrong person.

