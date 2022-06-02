Man charged for killing Health Ministry driver

Latest update June 2nd, 2022 4:20 AM
Jun 02, 2022 News
Kaieteur News- A security guard accused of fatally shooting a Ministry of Health’s driver, Collin McPherson on Friday last has been remanded to prison.
The defendant has been identified as Gregory France, 22, of Chesterfield B-Field Sophia and was charged with the capital offence of murder on Wednesday. He made his court appearance at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court and the murder charge was read to him by Magistrate, Rushelle Liverpool.
He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and will return to court on July, 12, 2022. France and his brother were arrested on Friday last at their workplace after an eyewitness had come forward to police with information about the gunning down of McPherson on Thursday evening.
It was alleged that the man had shot the wrong person and had really intended to kill one of McPherson’s friend who was present when McPherson was shot dead.
The information police received suggested that the shooter had tried to kill his intended target earlier that day but the individual had escaped. However, later that evening the target showed up at McPherson’s home. The killer had allegedly pulled up there and the target ran away but heard gunshots as he was doing so. He returned the following day to find that McPherson was killed in his place. The target had reportedly identified the suspect and according to reports reaching this media house, the security guard had admitted to shooting the wrong person.
Jun 02, 2022As time boils down for Guyana Golden Jaguars to begin their campaign in the 2022/23 Concacaf Nations League (CNL) group stage matches, the 31 shortlisted players has been trimmed to 24, which was...
Jun 02, 2022
Jun 02, 2022
Jun 02, 2022
Jun 02, 2022
Jun 02, 2022
Kaieteur News- One of the most graphic expressions in class and race driven society anywhere in the world relates to how... more
Kaieteur News– Guyana is heading for serious problems. It is now obvious that the same old discredited style of governance... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The “Agri-Investment Forum”, held in Guyana from 19 to 21 May, was arguably... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]