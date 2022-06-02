Haniff slams unbeaten 73 as Predators beat Jaguars in CPSCL T10

Fazeem Haniff hit a belligerent, unbeaten 73 as Apex Predators beat Cambridge Jaguars by ten wickets in the opening round of the 2022 Canadian Premier Softball Cricket League (CPSCL) 10-10 knockout competition last Saturday.

Playing at the William G. Davis Public School Ground in Cambridge, Ontario, the right-handed Haniff struck 10 sixes and a four as Apex Predators safely reached 112-3 with 18 balls to spare after the hosts made 110-3 from their 10-overs.

Haniff got excellent contribution from vice-captain, Trevor Singh, who scored a cameo 34 laced with three sixes and a boundary. Earlier, Apex Predators won the toss and decided to bowl. Mahendra Jaipersaud hit a top-score of 26 for the Jaguars combination.

Meanwhile, the same day at the same venue in the Rapid 100 knockout tournament, Apex Predators also defeated the Cambridge Jaguars by nine wickets. Again, Apex Predators called correctly at the toss and invited Cambridge Jaguars to bat first.

They reached 101-3 from 7.1 overs while Apex Predators responded thrillingly with 103-1 with one ball remaining.

Singh once again displayed flamboyance by scoring 57 not out which counted five sixes and three fours. Haniff supported by contributing an entertaining 27.

In Cambridge Jaguars’ innings, Jaipersaud hit 38 while Sunil Sankar weighed in with 21. The 10-10 competition is slated to resume on June 12th while the Rapid 100 will continue the same day with the next rounds. Notably, several other Canada-based Guyanese were on show.