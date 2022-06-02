Guyanese must support the protest initiated by Glenn Lall

DEAR EDITOR,

Kudos to Mr. Glenn Lall, Owner and Publisher of Kaieteur Newspaper for his call to the government to havethe oil contract with EXXON renegotiated to the benefit of the Guyanese People and his purposeful fight to enlighten the general public on the dire need to have these contracts revisited. Mr. Lall in one of his radio programmes mentioned that the Liza 1 permit would end on May 31, 2022. He has devoted time on his radio programme, space in the Kaieteur News paper and organised many campaign actions and demonstrations to engage the public and get their active participation, most recently at the Square of the Revolution. This just cause is about all of us, and therefore I urge that we join voices, loud enough so that the decision makers hear our calls to keep the promise made of having those ill-conceived contracts modified to the benefit of the Guyanese Peoples. The oil is our sovereign wealth and belongs to the people of this country. The next action organised should be a day of national protest, where all must down tools to make our voices heard loud and clear. We all need to come out in all the regions of

Guyana and support this struggle initiated by Mr. Lall. Imagine if we had a better deal how much development this country could have, and not for the one percent elites but for all of us.

Think of better wages, infrastructural development, advanced public healthcare facilities, functioning utilities(water, light, telephone, etc.), healthy and picturesque environment, improved educational facilities and better crime fighting capabilities, among others.

To do all these things need monies, yes, monies that are actually given on a platter to EXXON freely. Our people are living in abject poverty and neglect and are in dire need for help, to alleviate hunger, impoverish living standards and to provide for their children.

Maybe the three children that perished in a fire recently, their deaths could have been avoided if social welfare systems were benefiting those in need.

EXXONs successful operations in Guyana amassed income of billions of United States dollars and even the miniscule revenue paid to Guyana seems like a lot but we are being short changed, deprived and drained of our inheritance. The people that we put in charge must act now and stop this wealth

haemorrhage.

There are many advocates that are lending their knowledge and experience to bring enlightenment. We

have to listen and thank them as they struggle with us. The oil contract must be renegotiated as promised by the administration in charge now, and stop the blanket approach being used for future oil funds. New conditions must be included to achieve just and fair dealings. EXXON must

pay its share of taxes, if they are not doing so now. There must be other provisions also, God forbid we have an oil spill. Environmental protection must be another feature to ensure sustainability. EPA

should do an assessment to determine the effects of drilling on the eco system. Recently, the UK announced a windfall tax of 25% on oil and gas companies to cushion cost of living effects.

As to the wealth actually trickling down to the people, Mr. Jagdeo was quick to defend that actual grants to households could not work. Well, could tax breaks for workers be approved then?

Well, I hope he notes that while Guyana receives US$81M in royalty for two years it gave away US$657M

in taxes in one year (Kaieteur News May 18th, 2022). Ms Motley could probably give some ideas as to how she is helping her people, and that could generate fresh thinking to work here.

President Ali, the Exxon contract must be renegotiated. This is time to show the people of this country that you mean business. We the people of Guyana must stop the wealth drainage from our country and strongly demand that our government start the process to renegotiate the contract with ExxonMobil to secure a better deal that would make the lives of our people better.

What government dont wantthat for their people?

Yours sincerely,

Aubrey Persaud

Concerned Citizen