Grill Masters City Stars crowned GCOS anniversary softball champions

Jun 02, 2022 Sports

The Guyana Committee of Services (GCOS), as part of its sixth anniversary, wrapped up its nationwide 11-a-side softball cricket competition last weekend, with Grill Masters City Stars emerging champions.

Roy Jafarally (left) of Grill Masters City Stars of New Amsterdam, Berbice, receives the championship trophy and cash prize from Rajan Tiwari of the Guyana Committee of Services

In the championship game at Togetherness Park at Liliendaal, Speedboat made 103 from their allotted 10 overs and Grill Masters City Stars knocked off the target in 8.2 overs.

For the victory, Grill Masters City Stars of New Amsterdam, Berbice, copped the championship trophy and G$100,000, compliments of Vitality Inc., while West Demerara-based team Speedboat collected the runner-up trophy and G$50,000, sponsored by Rockaway Roti Shop of New York and the GCOS.

In the third place playoff, Savannah Stars of Canal Number Two scored 82 from their quota of five overs and then restricted Hydro Pure of Success, East Coast Demerara, to 74 to win by eight runs.

Savannah Stars received a trophy and G$25,000, put up by Amanda’s Bridal and Costume Jewellery, while Hydro Pure took home the fourth place trophy.

GCOS member Rajan Tiwari said the competition was a resounding success, as he thanked all the teams for showcasing their talent as part of the anniversary activities.

He noted the contributions of the many corporate partners, who played their part in ensuring the tournament came off the ground.

Tiwari expressed appreciation to Payless Variety Store, Vitality Inc., Rockaway Roti Shop, Amanda’s Bridal and Costume Jewellery, Smart Choice Variety Store and Team Sankar.

 

