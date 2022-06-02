Golden Jaguars name final 24 for Concacf Nations League campaign

As time boils down for Guyana Golden Jaguars to begin their campaign in the 2022/23 Concacaf Nations League (CNL) group stage matches, the 31 shortlisted players has been trimmed to 24, which was confirmed by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF).

The squad reads Alex Murray, Quillan Roberts, Ale; Clarke, Leo Lovell, Sam Cox, Qunicy Adams, Jalen Jones, Jeremy Garrett, Marcus Wilson, Matthew Briggs, Ryan Hackett, Daniel Wilson, Nathan Moriah Welch, Cilve Nobrega, Anthony Jeffret, Trayon Bobb, Omari Glasgow, Kelsey Benjamin, Job Caesar, Torrel Ondaan, Pernel Schultz, Stephen Duke McKenna, Tre Medford and Neil Danns.

According to the head coach of the Guyanese unit, the team’s training sessions have been of high intensity and very competitive which made it difficult to select the final squad. He also added that there is still some few fine tuning to do with the inclusion of the foreign-based players but working on the team’s cohesion has been among his top tasks.

Golden Jaguars’ first match will be an away fixture against Montserrat on Saturday, June 4 then they will play at home against Bermuda on Tuesday, June 7.

On Saturday, June 11, Guyana will host the dangerous Haitian side then the away fixture against the same side happens on Tuesday, June 14 which is the final playing date of the June 2022 window.

Guyana resumes their campaign when March 2023 window opens. The first playing date of March 2023 is Thursday the 23rd but Guyana play their first match on March 25 in an away fixture against Bermuda. After that, Guyana will then play host to Montserrat on Tuesday, March 28, in the final Group B fixture.

The Golden Jaguars were drawn in Group B with Haiti, Bermuda and Montserrat.

Guyana is a League B participant along with 15 teams which include Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas (promoted), Barbados (promoted), Belize, Bermuda (relegated), Cuba (relegated), Dominican Republic, French Guiana, Guadeloupe (promoted), Guatemala (promoted), Haiti (relegated), Montserrat, Nicaragua, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago (relegated).