GFF distributes M-FAP equipment for Women’s League

Latest update June 2nd, 2022 12:16 AM
Jun 02, 2022 Sports
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has distributed football equipment, apparel and footballs to participating clubs ahead of the post-COVID re-launch of the GFF Women’s Development League.
The equipment, funded through the GFF’s Members Financial Assistant Programme (M-FAP), was shared with clubs at the GFF National Training Centre in Providence, East Demerara, on Tuesday, May 31.
“We are excited to see the return of women’s football and eager to ensure that our clubs, coaches and players have the tools they need to prepare and then perform at their best,” said GFF President Wayne Forde.
“This development league is designed to nurture talent and capacity across the country as we transition towards the creation of a full national league.”
The kick-off date for the league and final details of participating teams will be announced shortly.
The national development competition is supported by UEFA Assist and, through a comprehensive 2019 memorandum of understanding aimed at supporting football development including women’s football, by the Danish Football Association.
