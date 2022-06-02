Latest update June 2nd, 2022 4:20 AM

De train leff de station

Jun 02, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News- De President get stood-up. He seh was de fuss time it happen to he.
But he should be more understanding and patient. He don’t know if de person wah stood he up jump in de wrong taxi and get carry to de wrang location. Suh he shoulda wait and find out before he give vent to he hurt.
After all, de last time de man had a meeting with Prezzie he jump in de wrong vehicle. He lucky de owner didn’t ask he fuh pay fuh come in de car. Dem gat some drivers does charge yuh even if yuh change yuh mind fuh travel with dem.
Anyway, de Prezzie talk how de train leff de station already. And who want to join it can join it at any of de stops along de way. He nah holding back at de train fuh anybody. Suh if dem boys feel dat dem gan gat Prezzie waiting pon dem, dem gat another thing coming.
It mek dem boys remember de story of de girl who wait more dan a hour and a half fuh she date. She decide dat she get stood-up and dat she date not coming anymore.
Suh angry, she change from she dinner dress into she pajamas and slippers. She went into de pantry and tek out a box ah popcorn, put in into de oven and resign sheself to wan evening watching NETFLIX.
But by de time she sit down pon she couch in front de TV, she doorbell ring. There in de doorway stood she date.
He took one look at she and say, “I’m two hours late, and you’re still not ready?”
Talk half. Leff half.

