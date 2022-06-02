Customers shoot at farmer after he refused to sell them eggs

Kaieteur News- Police are currently investigating an alleged shootout on Tuesday between a famer and his customers after he refused to sell them some eggs.

The shooting incident reportedly took place around 21:05hrs at the 64-year-old farmer’s home at Swan Village located along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway. Investigators reported that the farmer told the men that he sells eggs and chicken at his shop which is located at his residence. He locked-up the business around 19:30hrs and went inside to cook some food. Later that evening two men showed up at his premises and called out for him. He claimed that he ventured out of his house to meet them and they asked him to sell them eggs but he reportedly said that the shop was closed.

They reportedly pleaded with him to sell them the eggs but he maintained that he was not opening back the shop. At this point, according to the investigators, the farmer stated that one of the men became annoyed and pulled out a gun from his waist and shot at him. The 64-year-old man continued his claims that the bullet did not hit him and instead of sticking around he ran into his house and returned with 12 gauge shotgun to confront them. He reportedly shot back at them and they scampered away into the darkness. Ranks who visited the scene, recovered a spent shell from the shotgun and currently on the lookout for the perpetrators.