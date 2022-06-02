Baby among three COVID-19 deaths …206 new infections, three persons in ICU

Latest update June 2nd, 2022 4:20 AM
Jun 02, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A three-month-old baby girl from Region Four is among three individuals who died of COVID-19, over a two-day period (May 30 to 31). This is according to information released yesterday by the Ministry of Health. The latest deaths have moved the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,237.
In addition to the baby, according to the Ministry, the fatalities are that of a 71-year-old unvaccinated woman from Region Six and a 41-year-old unvaccinated man from region Four.
Meanwhile, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 206 new infections within the last 24-hour period, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 64,969. A breakdown of new cases per region shows that Region Four leads with 146 new cases, Region Two with 19 cases, Region Six with 13 cases, Region Five with 12 cases, Region Three with eight cases, Region Nine with six cases, and Regions One and 10 with one each.
The dashboard also shows that three patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 26 people are in institutional isolation, 748 are in home isolation and six are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 62,955 people have recovered from the virus.
Jun 02, 2022As time boils down for Guyana Golden Jaguars to begin their campaign in the 2022/23 Concacaf Nations League (CNL) group stage matches, the 31 shortlisted players has been trimmed to 24, which was...
Jun 02, 2022
Jun 02, 2022
Jun 02, 2022
Jun 02, 2022
Jun 02, 2022
Kaieteur News- One of the most graphic expressions in class and race driven society anywhere in the world relates to how... more
Kaieteur News– Guyana is heading for serious problems. It is now obvious that the same old discredited style of governance... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The “Agri-Investment Forum”, held in Guyana from 19 to 21 May, was arguably... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]