Baby among three COVID-19 deaths …206 new infections, three persons in ICU

Kaieteur News – A three-month-old baby girl from Region Four is among three individuals who died of COVID-19, over a two-day period (May 30 to 31). This is according to information released yesterday by the Ministry of Health. The latest deaths have moved the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,237.

In addition to the baby, according to the Ministry, the fatalities are that of a 71-year-old unvaccinated woman from Region Six and a 41-year-old unvaccinated man from region Four.

Meanwhile, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 206 new infections within the last 24-hour period, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 64,969. A breakdown of new cases per region shows that Region Four leads with 146 new cases, Region Two with 19 cases, Region Six with 13 cases, Region Five with 12 cases, Region Three with eight cases, Region Nine with six cases, and Regions One and 10 with one each.

The dashboard also shows that three patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 26 people are in institutional isolation, 748 are in home isolation and six are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 62,955 people have recovered from the virus.