$37M Eccles fire station commissioned

Latest update June 2nd, 2022 4:20 AM
Jun 02, 2022 News
Kaieteur News –The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) will now have a faster response time to fire emergencies along the East Bank of Demerara corridor as a newfire station was commissioned in Eccles on Wednesday.
The new facility which will accommodate two fire tenders and one Emergency Medical Services (EMS) ambulance was a project executed by Kawal Ramdeen General Construction Company to the tune of $37,868,396.
Commissioning the fire station yesterday was Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn who noted in his remarks that he is very pleased having this facility opened. The minister in a Home Affairs Ministry release said: “this speaks to our intentions of establishing throughout the country, the ability to respond to the challenge of fire, to the challenge of search and rescue, and the challenge of security and safety of our people.”
Also speaking at the ceremony was Fire Chief (ag), Mr. Gregory Wickham who explained that a number of factors were taken into consideration when choosing the ideal location for the Fire Service and indicated this is due to the number of homes and businesses in Eccles and surrounding communities. Wickham expressed his gratitude to the Government particularly in the establishing of Fire Stations and for supplying the relevant firefighting appliances, which he said will aid in the execution of their duties with efficiency and a high level of professionalism.
The Eccles Fire Station is just one of the many that will be opened across the country. During the reading of the 2022 national budget by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, it was revealed that government has budgeted some $508M to continue works at the GFS headquarters at Homestretch Avenue and at Ogle. Part of the money will also be spent on a new fire station at Wales on the West Bank of Demerara and the construction of facilities at New Amsterdam, Berbice, Region Six.
Jun 02, 2022As time boils down for Guyana Golden Jaguars to begin their campaign in the 2022/23 Concacaf Nations League (CNL) group stage matches, the 31 shortlisted players has been trimmed to 24, which was...
Jun 02, 2022
Jun 02, 2022
Jun 02, 2022
Jun 02, 2022
Jun 02, 2022
Kaieteur News- One of the most graphic expressions in class and race driven society anywhere in the world relates to how... more
Kaieteur News– Guyana is heading for serious problems. It is now obvious that the same old discredited style of governance... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The “Agri-Investment Forum”, held in Guyana from 19 to 21 May, was arguably... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]