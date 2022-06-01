“Thief man” eats, sleeps away in pastor’s house

By Shervin Belgrave Kaieteur News – A well known “thief man” around the Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) area identified as “Devon”, on Sunday reportedly ate a slice of watermelon, smoked a joint and fell asleep in a pastor’s kitchen.

Later that day the pastor, Motie Singh, posted photographs of the sleeping “thief man” on Facebook and thanked God for protecting his family from the intruder.

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Tuesday, Singh said that he and his family of five had gone to bed on Saturday evening and fell asleep. He recalled that it rained heavily that night into the wee hours of Sunday and with the “nice weather”, they could not hear anything and got even more comfortable to sleep soundly.

Around 05:30hrs, Singh said, his wife got up from their bed and went downstairs. A few moments later, while he was still turning over to have another round of sleep, she returned and told him in a quiet but panicky voice “watch somebody deh downstairs sleeping away.”

“I get up and guh downstairs and see the man sleeping sound, sound in the kitchen,” recounted the pastor.

“It looked like he decided to eat first before he do he story, and like he guh back to take something more from the fridge or something to drink but he get knock out right deh,” he continued.

In the photographs taken by the pastor, a slice of watermelon with a piece bitten off is seen on a counter while “Devon” is seen on the floor fast asleep.

Singh said he also spotted a smoked out “ganja spliff” and a lighter close to his stove.

“I then decide to hunch him to wake him up but the man nah wake up,” the pastor told Kaieteur News.

After the man was not responding, Singh realised that the “thief man” was “high”. Singh then called the police and together with his male family members, they decided to tie-up the “thief man” while he was still asleep.

“We seh leh we tie he up, cause the police coming and if he see them, he might want to behave bad and suh we decided to take precaution,” explained Singh.

It is while they were bounding him up that the “thief man” woke up from his slumber and reportedly asked the pastor, ‘uncle wah yuh doing in me house?’

“The man wake up and seh, ‘uncle what you doing in me house’ and me tell am budday, you deh in me house,” the pastor said amidst a chuckle.

The police, he said, showed up minutes later and took “Devon” to the lock-ups because they found that he had broken into the pastor’s house.

He reportedly gained entrance inside via the front window by removing a board from the pastor’s house. Kaieteur News understands that the “thief man” has since been placed before the court and charged for the offence he committed.