Rose Hall, Baramita, Den Amstel Police Stations slated for reconstruction

Latest update June 1st, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 01, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – With the sum of $4.9 billion allocated to strengthen the Guyana Police Force’s assets this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs is planning on using part of that sum to facilitate the reconstruction of police stations in Regions One, Three and Six.
During the opening of tenders on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that the Baramita, Den Amstel and Rose Hall Police Stations will be reconstructed this year for an estimated cost of $179 million.
Also the Ministry is looking to rehabilitate the Ruimveldt wharf for an estimated cost of $54 million.
Notably, bids were opened for the supply and delivery of six electric vehicle charging stations. This is a project being undertaken by the Guyana Energy Agency.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Home Affairs
Reconstruction of Baramita Police Station, Guyana Police Force
Reconstruction of Den Amstel Police Station
Rehabilitation of Ruimveldt Wharf
Reconstruction of Rose Hall Police Station
Guyana Sugar Corporation (GUYSUCO)
Construction of 100m heavy-duty revetment at Uitvlugt Estate
Construction of 300m light-duty revetment at Uitvlugt Estate
Guyana Energy Agency (GEA)
Supply and delivery of six electric vehicle charging stations for the GEA
Ministry of Amerindian Affairs
Procurement of security services from June to December 2022
Regional Democratic Council of Region 10
Construction of Muritaro Health Centre
