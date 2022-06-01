Murder of Health Ministry’s driver… Gunman confesses to killing wrong person

Kaieteur News – One of the security guards arrested on Friday last for the murder of the Ministry of Health’s driver has reportedly confessed to killing the wrong man.

The dead man, Collin McPherson, 23, was shot four times on Thursday last by a lone gunman in front of his D-field Sophia, Georgetown home.

According to police, he was ‘hanging out’ with some friends when a gunman approached on a bicycle and opened fire.

Police had moved to arrest two security guards on Friday at a house located at Chester Field, B-Field, South Sophia, Georgetown, after an eyewitness came forward with information.

Kaieteur News was told that the suspects are brothers and police ranks were forced to release the elder brother after the younger one was identified as the killer.

The information that police received led them to a theory that McPherson’s killer had shot the wrong man.

While grilling the security guard, he reportedly cracked under interrogation and admitted that he had indeed shot the wrong person.

It is being alleged that the suspect attempted to murder his target earlier that day over a misunderstanding they had.

Kaieteur News understands that the grievance between the two was over a suitcase of stolen clothes.

While the suspect was allegedly trying to shoot his target, he managed to escape.

However, the suspect found out later that night that his enemy was ‘hanging out’ at McPherson’s home.

His target had reportedly gone there to chat with McPherson and his friends and was reportedly relating to them that the suspect had tried to kill him.

However, the evening chat was reportedly interrupted by a gunman (allegedly the suspect) who pulled up on a bicycle. Realising that the suspect came to kill him, the target reportedly ran away and as he was doing so, he heard gunshots but did not stop or look back.

The next day, he returned to the scene and learnt that McPherson had died, supposedly in his place.