Latest update June 1st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mother says goodbye to children burnt to death in Mocha fire

Jun 01, 2022 News

The siblings who were laid to rest.

Kaieteur News – Tracey Flue on Tuesday said goodbye to her three children who tragically lost their lives after their North Barnwell, Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home went up in flames.
Laid to rest are eight-year-old Timothy Kippins, six-year-old Triston Kippins and one-year-old Zhalia Flue. Their funeral service was held at the Lyken Funeral Home, Georgetown.
Present at the service were Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud; Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag; Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton, and Opposition Member of Parliament, Geeta Chandan-Edmond.
Kaieteur News had reported that the fire started after 01:00hrs on Thursday, May 27, last. It was stated that their mother, Flue, a security guard, was at work when she received the tragic news that her house was on fire.
The Guyana Fire service (GFS) stated that its command centre received the call around 01:25hrs and dispatched fire trucks from the Diamond and West Ruimveldt Fire Stations. However, when the fire trucks arrived, they were unable to gain access to the burning one-storey wooden building because of the deplorable state of the dam on which it was located.
Flue said that she rushed home from her job only to find out that her children were trapped inside the burning building. The fire fighters who responded, she learnt, could not save them.
Speaking with reporters, Flue had suspected that her ex-boyfriend had burnt the house down because he had threatened to do so in the past. However, fire investigators were able to determine that the blaze was not maliciously set but “electrical in nature.”

Tracey Flue, leaning on her children’s casket. [Photo Credit: PNCR Facebook page.]

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GFF pledges to increase M-FAP funding for members

GFF pledges to increase M-FAP funding for members

Jun 01, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) on Saturday signaled its intention to increase funding for its Members Financial Assistance Programme (M-FAP), in light of the 25 percent...
Read More
Former Guyana player Hanif slams unbeaten century in Canada

Former Guyana player Hanif slams unbeaten century...

Jun 01, 2022

EDFA Stag Beer Men’s League continues this weekend

EDFA Stag Beer Men’s League continues this...

Jun 01, 2022

Faye Joseph Memorial Domino Tourney on this weekend

Faye Joseph Memorial Domino Tourney on this...

Jun 01, 2022

BCB/Shimron, Nirvani Hetmyer Cricket Fund 2022 – West Berbice clubs receives cricket balls

BCB/Shimron, Nirvani Hetmyer Cricket Fund 2022...

Jun 01, 2022

BCB express condolences on passing of Foster’s mother

BCB express condolences on passing of Foster’s...

Jun 01, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Every rose has its thorn

    Kaieteur News – The President went to a Demerara Bank event and painted a rosy picture of the country’s agricultural... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]