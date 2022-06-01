Mother says goodbye to children burnt to death in Mocha fire

Kaieteur News – Tracey Flue on Tuesday said goodbye to her three children who tragically lost their lives after their North Barnwell, Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home went up in flames.

Laid to rest are eight-year-old Timothy Kippins, six-year-old Triston Kippins and one-year-old Zhalia Flue. Their funeral service was held at the Lyken Funeral Home, Georgetown.

Present at the service were Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud; Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag; Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton, and Opposition Member of Parliament, Geeta Chandan-Edmond.

Kaieteur News had reported that the fire started after 01:00hrs on Thursday, May 27, last. It was stated that their mother, Flue, a security guard, was at work when she received the tragic news that her house was on fire.

The Guyana Fire service (GFS) stated that its command centre received the call around 01:25hrs and dispatched fire trucks from the Diamond and West Ruimveldt Fire Stations. However, when the fire trucks arrived, they were unable to gain access to the burning one-storey wooden building because of the deplorable state of the dam on which it was located.

Flue said that she rushed home from her job only to find out that her children were trapped inside the burning building. The fire fighters who responded, she learnt, could not save them.

Speaking with reporters, Flue had suspected that her ex-boyfriend had burnt the house down because he had threatened to do so in the past. However, fire investigators were able to determine that the blaze was not maliciously set but “electrical in nature.”