Health Ministry records 135 new COVID-19 cases

Jun 01, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health via its daily COVID-19 dashboard revealed that within the last 24 hours, a total of 135 new cases were recorded across the country.

The new cases, which were recorded from 1,396 COVID-19 tests, have brought the total number of confirmed cases to 64,763. According to the dashboard data, the new cases were detected in Region Four – 69, Region Three – 23, Region Six – 21, Region Two – nine, Region 10 – five, Region Seven – three, Regions Five and Nine – two each and Region One – one.

The dashboard also shows that three patients are still in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 27 are in institutional isolation, 622 are in home isolation and five are quarantined institutionally.

Additionally, a total of 112 persons have recovered within the last 24 hours.

