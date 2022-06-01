Former Guyana player Hanif slams unbeaten century in Canada

Kaieteur News – Former Guyana first-class wicketkeeper/batsman, Azib Alli Hanif, struck a brilliant unbeaten 106 to spur Masters to a comfortable 64-run win over Aces Cricket Club in the opening round of the Ontario Round Arm Softball Cricket Association 20-overs competition on Sunday.

Playing at Dumbarton High School ground in Pickering, Ontario, the right-handed Hanif clobbered 12 sixes and three fours as his team reached a respectable 206-7 from the 20-overs.

Aces Cricket Club, in reply, reached 143-7 when the 20-overs ran out.

Hanif, who hails from Berbice and represented Guyana in 10 matches, got support from Salman Khan with an entertaining 46 laced with five sixes and three fours and Azam Haniff with 21.

Richard Ramcharran grabbed three wickets for 24 runs from four overs while Khemraj Rama collected 2-43 in his four-overs.

When Aces Cricket Club batted, Imtiaz Abjal hit a belligerent 93 which counted eight sixes and six fours.

Ameer Khan took 3-35 from four overs, delivering for Masters.

Details from the other games were available, but the competition is set to continue on Sunday across various venues in the Greater Toronto Area.