Faye Joseph Memorial Domino Tourney on this weekend

Kaieteur News – On Saturday June 4, the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue will come alive as the Georgetown Dominoes Association (GDA) in collaboration with The National Sports Commission (NSC) will be hosting the Faye Joseph (past president of the GDA and the Guyana National Dominoes Federation – GNDF) Memorial Dominoes competition.

During her tenure at the helm of the GDA, Faye sponsored many tournaments including the traditional mother’s and father’s day competitions which grew the game tremendously. Faye served as a role model and motivated many as Guyana won the World Council male three-hand title. Her astute leadership impressed many and persuaded the business community to lend support which was instrumental in Guyana hosting the World Council tournament.

Faye got involved in dominoes in 2008 when the rendered support to the national female team that competed in the World Council of Dominoes Federation tournament in Antigua. The team went on to win the three-hand title.

In 2010, Faye provided financial support for the team to defend their title in St. Lucia and she subsequently formed the Blue Bird club and started to play competitively. Faye went on to represent Guyana at the World Council Tournament held in 2012 in Orlando and also turned out for her country in 2014.

She sponsored a number of local teams for tournaments in Puerto Rico, Antigua and Barbados and in 2015 she was elected President of the GNDF. Faye continued to impress and in 2019 she was elected as one of the Vice Presidents of the World Council of Dominoes Federation.

Faye took the game to another level with her leadership skills and practiced zero tolerance to indiscipline. She was also remembered as a strong woman who was always willing to assist players and teams. She has left a rich legacy.

She will be remembered as a big thinker, who actualised the thoughts. She led Guyana into participating twice in the Spanish League. Her Benevolence to those in need was unmatched. Her positivity was another great hallmark. Simply she was a woman for all seasons.”

When news of her sudden demise reached the fraternity, there was an outpouring of sadness and grief as fellow domino captains, players, supporters and family members pledged support to keep her legacy alive.

Games will commence at 17:00hrs (5:00pm) on Saturday and will take the form of two (2) rounds of aggregate thereafter two-in-one-out to the finals which will conclude on Sunday starting at 13:00hrs (1:00pm). There will be an early bird registration which commenced on Monday last with the registration fee being $12,000 up until Friday and thereafter $15,000 will be rigidly enforced.

The Minister of Sport, Hon. Charles Ramson and Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, will be in attendance to declare the games officially open. This is a country-wide open tournament in which all teams are invited to participate.

Prizes for this event are $300,000, $150,000, $75,000 and $40,000 for first, second, third and fourth, respectively and are accompanied by trophies and a Lien Trophy. The MVP will pocket $20,000. All GDA rules will be in effect.