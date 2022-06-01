Environmental lawyer awarded for holding oil company accountable

Kaieteur News – Environmental lawyer, Chima Williams, who won the first case in Niger, Delta – in which Shell was held accountable for oil spills caused by its subsidiary – has been honoured with a Nobel Prize for grassroots advocacy to protect the environment.

Williams is the executive director of Friends of the Earth Nigeria (Environmental Rights Action). His victory was a long one since it took a 13-year-legal battle with oil giant, Shell, before a landmark ruling in his favour.

He was honoured with the Goldman Environmental Prize for 2022, for the role he played in holding the Dutch oil giant accountable for oil spills caused by its subsidiary in Nigeria between 2004 and 2007 during the exploration phase.

In fact, it was in January 2021, when the landmark ruling was handed down by Court of Appeal of the Hague in Netherlands.

The Dutch court ruled that Shell was responsible for the oil spills that were caused by its subsidiary in Nigeria, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC). The court had ordered that the oil company pay for the damages caused to the farmers of the Goi and Oruma communities in Niger Delta region.

Notably, it was the first time a parent company was held liable for the actions of its subsidiary in the Delta, Nigeria.

Williams is one of six global winners of the prestigious award, which honour grassroots, environmental activists. The prize is awarded each year by the Goldman Environmental Foundation, with ceremonies in San Francisco and Washington, DC.

The top environment prize is annually awarded to six grassroots activists – one from each of the world’s continents except Antarctica. In addition to a physical award, each winner receives an undisclosed cash prize.

The other prize winners are: Niwat Roykaew (Kru Thi) – Thailand; Nalleli Cobo – United States; Marjan Minnesma – s Netherlands; Julien Vincent – Australia, and Alex Lucitante and Alexandra Narvaez – Ecuador.