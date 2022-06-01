EDFA Stag Beer Men’s League continues this weekend

Latest update June 1st, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 01, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Even though the East Demerara Football Association (EDFA) has suffered minor setbacks at the hands of inclement weather which has caused a few games in the Stag Beer Senior Men’s League to be postponed, they are continuing to surge ahead with any avenue offered.
This weekend the competition continues at the Buxton and Golden Grove Grounds with two double headers.
On Saturday, June 4, the Victoria Scorpions lock horns with Mahaica Determinators from 16:00 hrs then Buxton Stars tackle Melanie from 18:00 hrs, both at the Buxton venue.
The following day, Sunday June 5, Airy Hall and Haslington engage battle from 16:00 hrs while Victoria Kings battle Ann’s Grove in the feature at 18:00 hrs, both at Golden Grove.
This past weekend the action continued with three of the four scheduled matches being contested.
Over at Buxton, Melanie crushed Haslington 4 – 0 with first half goals coming from Shaquan Thomas (9th minute) and Colin Henriques (16th minute) along with second half goals from Samuel Cockfield (51st minute) and Teshawn Gordon (62nd minute).
The second fixture between Airy Hall and Buxton Stars was postponed due to a power outage.
Play resumed the following day at the same venue as Buxton United and Ann’s Grove battled to a heated 1 – 1 stalemate. Ann’s Grove drew first blood as early as the second minute but the equaliser was imminent from the experienced opposition. In the 30th minute the scores were once again leveled when Morris Barnes found the back of the net.
In the other encounter, former National striker Anthony Abrams added more goals to his tally as Dynamic FC outplayed Victoria Kings, 2 – 0. After a goalless first half, Abrams struck in quick succession to gain the upper hand as his team comfortably held on until the regulation time whistle. Abrams’ goals were scored in the 75th and 79th minutes.
