CCJ set date to hear appeal over dismissed Guyana elections case

Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has set a date to hear the appeal in the Guyana election’s petition case on July 19, 2022. The CCJ held a case management conference (CMC) on Tuesday to set timelines for the filings of documents and other materials in relation to the matter.

The case before the CCJ is one where Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo and Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, SC, are challenging the decision of the Guyana Court of Appeal that it has the jurisdiction to hear the appeal over the dismissed election petition case which was filed by the main opposition coalition.

The A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change coalition had filed the matter to challenge the results of the March 2, 2020 general elections.

The CCJ has set date for filings and submissions. As such, Tuesday, July 19 at 10:00 am has been set for the hearing of the matter.

Once the hearings are completed, the Court will thereafter move to render its ruling expeditiously as well. The elections petition was filed by Monica Thomas and Brennan Nurse.

However, Chief Justice (Ag) Roxane George-Wiltshire threw out the matter. And the two petitioners challenged the Chief Justice’s decision, which was made to the Guyana Appeal Court.

In the matter, Trinidadian Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes, appears on behalf of Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo while Nandlall appears on behalf of the Government of Guyana. Attorney Roysdale Forde, SC, stood for Thomas and Nurse.

The Guyana Court of Appeal, in a majority decision, later ruled that it has jurisdiction to hear an appeal challenging the decision.

The Appeal Justices had handed down a 2-1 decision. Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards and Justice of Appeal Dawn Gregory allowed the appeal, while Justice Rishi Persaud dissented from their position.

According to reports, the first election petition #99 challenging the outcome of the March 2, 2020 elections was dismissed by the acting Chief Justice, while the remaining election petition #88 was also thrown out on April 26, 2021, by the acting Chief Justice. As such, both matters were appealed by Monica Thomas and Brenan Nurse, who on behalf of the APNU+AFC Coalition are seeking to challenge the validity of the March 2, 2020, national elections.