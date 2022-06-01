BCB/Shimron, Nirvani Hetmyer Cricket Fund 2022 – West Berbice clubs receives cricket balls

Kaieteur News – Cricket clubs in the West Berbice sub-association of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) last week received cricket balls from the proactive board under the BCB/Shimron and Nirvani Hetmyer Cricket Development Fund.

BCB President, Hilbert Foster, visited the sub association for the 65th time of his four years presidency to hand over the balls to the clubs in the sub association.

Foster in brief remarks noted that the Hetmyers came on board in 2021 with the BCB to host the developmental fund and in 2022 increased the sponsorship from $1m to $1.5m as they were very impressed with the work of the board.

The Hetmyers have committed to funding the programme as long as Foster remains the head of the board as they have full confidence in his vision for the game in Berbice and the way how their funds are used.

Foster noted that about ninety clubs in the county will receive a box of balls. This is the second time for the year that West Berbice clubs benefitted from donations of balls. The clubs had earlier in the year received a box of balls under the Faizal Jaferally Developmental Fund for West Berbice while first division clubs late last year had carried home one million dollars worth of white balls under the Patron Fund.

Clubs in the area over the last four years had also benefited from donations of cricket gears, stumps, water pitchers, rain coats, bicycles, school bags, catching cribs, educational materials, trophies, medals and a large pitch covers among others.

Foster also used the opportunity to update the clubs of some upcoming developmental projects including a mini academy for fifty youths in the area, a comprehensive inter secondary school coaching programme , gears for schools and youth aged tournaments for schools.

He also disclosed that the BCB will have its own grass cutting machine shortly as the massive developmental drive of his administration continues. Representatives of the clubs expressed thanks to the board and the Hetmyers for the timely and much welcomed donation.

Meanwhile, the clubs which included Cotton Tree, DEdwards, Achievers, Police, Bath, Bush Lot United, Shieldstown, Rainbow Generation and Blairmont Remnants joined their counterparts in rejecting the planned resignation of Foster as President effective from July 31.

The clubs approved a resolution moved by two of their representatives, stating that under the current leadership Berbice cricket has moved to the highest level ever and developmental programmes are unmatched anywhere in the West Indies. One delegate informed Foster that if he leaves, a lot of club officials in the county will follow him out of the door.

The motion was passed with the support of all twelve clubs present voting yes. The BCB President, like he did in the Upper Corentyne area, expressed thanks to the clubs for their confidence in his leadership but made no commitment to carry on.