BCB express condolences on passing of Foster’s mother

Latest update June 1st, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 01, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The executive committee of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) would like to express their deepest sympathy to our President Hilbert Foster on the death of his Mom, Esmee Claudette Foster.
Ms. Foster died after a prolonged illness on Sunday and the BCB would like to reassure our hardworking President of our full support during this difficult time. Mr. Foster continued to fulfill his official duties, despite fully knowing the end was very close for his beloved mother.
He has a unique place in the manual of Berbice cricket as she produced two presidents of the BCB, who together have played a major role in the development of the game. Her eldest son served as the BCB President between 2008 and 2014 while Hilbert has served from 2018 to now.
We are fully aware that our President has taken the death of his mom very hard and it is our sincere prayer that Jesus will bless and comfort the family especially her sons Keith, Alex and Hilbert during this difficult time.
The funeral of the late Esmee Claudette Foster will take place on Thursday June 2, at the St Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church from 2pm.
