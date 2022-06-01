According to de dictionary!

Kaieteur News – De leader of de opposition gat to be careful how he mekkin nomination fuh de post of CJ and Chancellor. Is nat he role fuh do duh. But he can express a choice but is nat he role fuh mek any suggestion.

According to de English dictionary (nah ask me which one): ‘suggestion’ mean an idea of plan put forward for consideration. And according to de same dictionary: ‘consultation’ mean de action of formally discussing or consulting. If yuh check de meaning of ‘consulting’, it mean: having discussions with someone before making a decision.

Since is Prezzie, who gat fuh mek de decision, it means is de Prezzie who gat fuh have de discussions with de Opposition. Suh dem nah gat no role fuh de Opposition fuh mek any suggestion.

But dem boys remember after de CCJ bin mek a ruling, de den President seh he gat a right fuh nominate somebody even though he is de one doing de choosing.

So de opposition leader gat to be careful when he mekkin public comments. He done seh who he support for CJ and Chancellor. But dem boys remember de story of de man wah bin hope fuh part de Red Sea.

At one time, he had a meeting with dem PPP boys. But dem had differences during de meeting and he get up and walk out and tell dem, “I done with y’all.”

Dem PPP boys tek dat fuh mean dat he resign and dem accept de resignation.

Suh de opposition leader gat to remember who he dealing with. Dem might want say he already give he views and dat constitutes ‘consultations’.

Talk half. Leff Half.