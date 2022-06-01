According to de dictionary!

Latest update June 1st, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 01, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – De leader of de opposition gat to be careful how he mekkin nomination fuh de post of CJ and Chancellor. Is nat he role fuh do duh. But he can express a choice but is nat he role fuh mek any suggestion.
According to de English dictionary (nah ask me which one): ‘suggestion’ mean an idea of plan put forward for consideration. And according to de same dictionary: ‘consultation’ mean de action of formally discussing or consulting. If yuh check de meaning of ‘consulting’, it mean: having discussions with someone before making a decision.
Since is Prezzie, who gat fuh mek de decision, it means is de Prezzie who gat fuh have de discussions with de Opposition. Suh dem nah gat no role fuh de Opposition fuh mek any suggestion.
But dem boys remember after de CCJ bin mek a ruling, de den President seh he gat a right fuh nominate somebody even though he is de one doing de choosing.
So de opposition leader gat to be careful when he mekkin public comments. He done seh who he support for CJ and Chancellor. But dem boys remember de story of de man wah bin hope fuh part de Red Sea.
At one time, he had a meeting with dem PPP boys. But dem had differences during de meeting and he get up and walk out and tell dem, “I done with y’all.”
Dem PPP boys tek dat fuh mean dat he resign and dem accept de resignation.
Suh de opposition leader gat to remember who he dealing with. Dem might want say he already give he views and dat constitutes ‘consultations’.
Talk half. Leff Half.
Jun 01, 2022Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) on Saturday signaled its intention to increase funding for its Members Financial Assistance Programme (M-FAP), in light of the 25 percent...
Jun 01, 2022
Jun 01, 2022
Jun 01, 2022
Jun 01, 2022
Jun 01, 2022
Kaieteur News – Each day I digest the news reporting, I really wonder if the cruelest societies, the most depressed... more
Kaieteur News – The President went to a Demerara Bank event and painted a rosy picture of the country’s agricultural... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The “Agri-Investment Forum”, held in Guyana from 19 to 21 May, was arguably... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]