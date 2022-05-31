Two arrested for questioning in relation to murder of Health Ministry’s driver

Kaieteur News – Following the death of Collin McPherson, the Ministry of Health’s driver who was shot dead at his Sophia home on Independence Day, police have since arrested two persons for questioning.

This publication was informed that the two men, who are brothers, were arrested on Friday at a house located along Chesterfield Street, B-Field Sophia, Georgetown.

Commander of Regional Division 4 ‘A’, Simon McBean confirmed with this publication on Monday that during the investigation two persons were arrested. He revealed that the persons are still in custody and that investigators are currently seeking advice in the matter.

But the brothers, Kaieteur News understands, are claiming they are innocent.

Forty-three-year-old McPherson, a father of four was gunned down around 21:40hrs on May 26, last at his Lot 460 ‘D’ Field, Sophia home.

McPherson, according to reports, was at the time sitting in front of his home fraternising with some friends when a blue masked gunman ran up and shot him.

An eyewitness reported to the police that he was in the house when he heard a loud explosion, after which he saw McPherson run inside and started to shout “close the door”.

According to police, the eyewitness related that the gunman was dressed in a blue shirt, dark-colour pants and is fair in complexion.

Upon seeing the gunman, the eyewitness stated, he ran into a bedroom leaving McPherson in the living room. Two more loud explosions were heard and then there was silence, he recounted. The eyewitness reported too that when he emerged from the bedroom he saw the now deceased lying motionless on the floor.

Two of McPherson’s children were also at home when he was brutally murdered. Police showed up at the scene a few minutes later to assess the scene.

Crime scene experts observed that McPherson’s body bore four gunshot wounds – one to his shoulder, another to his groin, a third to his leg and the fourth to his arm. Investigators recovered two .9MM spent shells from the scene and are currently reviewing footage from security cameras mounted on nearby buildings to see if they can identify McPherson’s killer.

An investigation into the man’s death is still ongoing.