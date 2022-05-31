Ramsammy warns against use, sale of unregulated hookah, e-cigerattes and tobacco products

Kaieteur News – Guyana continues to see a weak implementation of its Tobacco Control Act 2017, some five years after it was enacted.

This is according to advisor to the Minister of Health and Chair of the Presidential Commission on the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD), Dr. Leslie Ramsammy.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Dr. Ramsammy explained that despite the efforts by the commission to reduce the risk of tobacco use, the use of the cigarette product continues unabated.

Ramsammy noted, nevertheless, that the Commission during its third and fourth meetings in March and May 2022, committed to intensify its effort to lead the fight against tobacco and tobacco products use in Guyana.

“We note that BIG TOBACCO, the consortium of tobacco companies around the world, have come together to find new ways to introduce tobacco and tobacco products to a new generation of people. One of their strategies is to add new tobacco products, such as e-cigarettes and hookah products, to bypass regulations that try to restrict use of traditional cigarettes and cigars,” he said.

As such, the Presidential Commission on the Prevention and Control of NCDs Chair underscored the need for urgent regulations of these products in Guyana.

He stressed that “the Presidential Commission on the Prevention and Control of the NCDs wishes to alert Guyanese to the dangers of e-cigarette and hookah use. The use of both e-cigarettes and hookahs in Guyana started before the introduction of the Tobacco Control Act 2017 and has gained even more popularity since the passage of the Tobacco Control Act.”

“The use of either the e-cigarette or hookah is not a healthier alternative to traditional tobacco products….Therefore, the regulations in the Tobacco Control Act 2017 equally applies to these products,” Dr. Ramsammy added in the statement.

Further, Dr. Ramsammy said that the Commission is concerned that both e-cigarettes and hookah products are imported, distributed and sold in shops, stores and at street-side vendor stalls.

He explained that this is in contravention of the Packaging and Labelling Regulations (2018) which were passed under the Tobacco Control Act 2017.

“Hookah has become an integral part of bars and restaurants around the country and hookah bars are now popping-up across the country at alarming rate. While the Commission recognises the use of e-cigarettes in tobacco-cessation programmes, the marketing of e-cigarettes by BIG TOBACCO as a healthy alternative to traditional tobacco is dangerous and misleading,” Ramsammy said in the release.

He continued, “We would like to highlight to the authorities and to those who import, distribute and make such products available to the public, that laws of the country must be upheld. In particular, we remind the National Tobacco Control Council that Clauses 25 (2), 29, 30 and 33 requires that e-cigarette and hookah products must be properly packaged and labelled before they are permitted to enter Guyana and before they are allowed to be distributed and sold in the country.”

Additionally, Advisor to the Health Minister said that the Commission is of the view that none of the e-cigarette and hookah products being sold to the Guyanese public adhere to the clear definition and provisions of the products are vapes, vaporisers, vape pens, hookah pens, electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes or e-cigs), ecigars, and e-pipes.

He explained that Hookah and e-cigarettes are among products defined as electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS). There are also electronic non-nicotine delivery systems known as ENNDS.

According to Dr. Ramsammy, “The ENDS products use an “e-liquid” that usually contains nicotine derived from tobacco, as well as flavourings, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, and other ingredients. The liquid is heated to create an aerosol that the user inhales. Many ENDS products are manufactured to look like conventional combusted cigarettes, cigars, or pipes.”

He continued, “Some resemble pens or USB flash drives. Larger devices, such as tank systems or mods, bear little or no resemblance to cigarettes. These products may have reusable parts, or they may be disposable and only used once before they are thrown away.”

Dr. Ramsammy warned, therefore, that users and those exposed to the use of the tobacco products are most potent risk factors for NCDs, disabilities and death around the world.

He noted too that while Guyana has had a poor track record when it comes to enforcing the laws, the country is not unique in this regard.

“Most of the countries, particularly developing countries, have shown little to no willingness to effectively enforce the tobacco products regulations,” Dr. Ramsammy added.