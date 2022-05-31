Press conference like marathon race dese days

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – A press conference shouldn’t last fuh more dan one hour. But every time de Vee Pee hold a press conference is marathon session. De man does go on and on like wan energiser battery.

After a while dem boys couldn’t tek it no more and had fuh turn off. Yuh don’t need a press conference fuh respond to things which yuh claim de opposition talk bout. Let de various Ministers address de various matters. Yuh don’t call press conference because de Opposition went to Linden and talk something. Let de Critic deal with dat. He like dat.

And yuh gat reporters sitting down while you blabbing way. Dem boys wan tell dem reporters dat de next time de Vee Pee gat a presser, dat dem should walk with blanket and pillow because de man does talk and talk fuh hours. Is enough fuh put yuh to sleep.

It does also mek some people get vex. Dem boys know some people miss dem soap opera. But dem get a dramatic display by de Vee Pee. Was entertainment and education. De man talking like he giving a lecture to school children.

Wah mek dem boys eye turn up though is when he deal with matters outside he portfolio. De man is de oil Minister. But he dealing with odder matters which de Minister of Information or dem Press Officers, wah deh plenty in de guvament and drawing down fat salary when de month done, should deal with.

Talk half and leff half fuh dem odder Ministers.