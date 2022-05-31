Press conference like marathon race dese days

Latest update May 31st, 2022 12:59 AM
May 31, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – A press conference shouldn’t last fuh more dan one hour. But every time de Vee Pee hold a press conference is marathon session. De man does go on and on like wan energiser battery.
After a while dem boys couldn’t tek it no more and had fuh turn off. Yuh don’t need a press conference fuh respond to things which yuh claim de opposition talk bout. Let de various Ministers address de various matters. Yuh don’t call press conference because de Opposition went to Linden and talk something. Let de Critic deal with dat. He like dat.
And yuh gat reporters sitting down while you blabbing way. Dem boys wan tell dem reporters dat de next time de Vee Pee gat a presser, dat dem should walk with blanket and pillow because de man does talk and talk fuh hours. Is enough fuh put yuh to sleep.
It does also mek some people get vex. Dem boys know some people miss dem soap opera. But dem get a dramatic display by de Vee Pee. Was entertainment and education. De man talking like he giving a lecture to school children.
Wah mek dem boys eye turn up though is when he deal with matters outside he portfolio. De man is de oil Minister. But he dealing with odder matters which de Minister of Information or dem Press Officers, wah deh plenty in de guvament and drawing down fat salary when de month done, should deal with.
Talk half and leff half fuh dem odder Ministers.
May 31, 2022Candidate Master Wendell Meusa dominated the Gaico National Open Chess Championship to earn the National Chess Champion title for 2022. He finished the tournament on 8 points after nine rounds, just...
May 31, 2022
May 31, 2022
May 31, 2022
May 30, 2022
May 30, 2022
Kaieteur News – Friday coming, Former Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud (SP) will officially launch his autobiography,... more
Kaieteur News – No election is ever going to satisfy the riggers and their sidekicks, including those who shamelessly... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The “Agri-Investment Forum”, held in Guyana from 19 to 21 May, was arguably... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]