No proper roads, street lights in South Ruimveldt Gardens

Dear Editor

As a citizen in the South Ruimveldt Gardens Community, this letter is written to raise two issues.

Firstly, more than one and a half years ago, the David Rose Street (now a dam) and Caneview Avenue, South Ruimveldt Gardens, were used by the Government’s contractor Junior Sammy Guyana Ltd for the construction of the four-lane highway. The works have been completed and the roads now have huge potholes and craters. Since then, there has been no communication with the residents about the repairing of the roads. Please note, there was never any discussion with the residents before, during or after the road construction. Now taxi and mini-bus drivers are refusing to use the road leaving the residents no choice but to walk in with their bags or walk out to get transportation. This is done with mud and water on the roads.

These roads are more than forty years old and have never been in this deplorable state. Citizens were in constant contact with the Contractor during and after the works. The Contractor promised that the roads will be repaired. To date, this promise has not been fulfilled and the roads are getting worst.

We are, therefore, bringing this issue to the attention of the public and the relevant authorities. We hope it will be addressed urgently.

Secondly, there is the issue of street lights at the corners of David Rose Street and Caneview Avenue and Newton Profitt Square. These lights have not been working for more than three months, the area is very dark and extremely dangerous for persons walking there at nights. One citizen has even reported to GPL on numerous occasions and bought bulbs to be installed, at a price.

An invitation is extended to your reporters to visit the area see the condition of the roads and, if possible, speak with the citizens. Grateful for the relevant authority to take urgent action to remedy this issue as well.

Regards

Gail Haynes