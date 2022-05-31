Independence TT Tournament features impressive performances

Latest update May 31st, 2022 12:59 AM
May 31, 2022 Sports
Action in the MCYS/NSC/GTTA Annual Independence Table Tennis Tournament concluded at the National Gymnasium with the likes of Colin Wong, Malachi Moore, Jasmine Billingy and Jonathan Van Lange winning in their respective categories.
Heading into the final day, all players were aiming to bring their best versions of the game to the tournament. They had their game faces on, and only the best-of-the-best would emerge victorious.
In fact, the most anticipated matchup saw the Men Singles in battle, with names such as Jonathan Van Lange, Elishaba Johnson, Joel Alleyne, Miguel Wong, Orin Hickerson, NiranBissu, Levi Percival and Coli Wong participating.
This category was an absolute thriller. In the semifinal matches, Van Lange defeated Elishaba Johnson 11-8,7-11,9-11,11-5,14-12 (4-2), was a back-and-forth affair, with both players using every serve in the book to their advantage.
That was a boost of confidence as he booked his spot in the finale. Joel Alleyne on the other hand beat NiranBissu, and managed to win four games to zero and book his spot to the final
The grand finale it was Van Lange who added another title to his name, as he copped the Men singles 4-1 (11-3, 4-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-9). Despite the scores, Alleyne challenged Van Lange and made him work hard for his victory
The Under 13 boys category Malachi Moore defeated Ebo McNeil 9-11,12-10,13-11,11-6 (3-1).
The Under-15 girls’ tournament saw Jasmine Billingy defeated Akira Watson. The scores at the end of her 3-0 win were 11-8, 11-8 and 11-9.
The next encounter saw Colin Wong and Ebo McNeil fighting for the 15-years-and-under boy’s title., Colin Wong emerged the last man standing as he won all three of his games 3-0.
The Under 19 boys Van Lange defeated NiranBissu 3-0 (11-2, 11-5, and 11-7) and the under 19 women Jasmine Billingy defeated Akira Watson 11-4, 11-3, 11-7.
“B” Class Opens Van Lange, defeated Colin Wong at 8-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-8.
The championships started on Friday May 20 2022 and concluded on Sunday May 29th 2022.
