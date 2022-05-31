Final round commences Wednesday

West Indies Championship 2021/2022…

Wednesday, June 1, has been marked as the first day of the deciding round in the West Indies Championship 2021/2022 which takes places at three venues across Trinidad and Tobago.

The 4-day match tournament will see the defending champion and current leader, Barbados Pride, go head to head with the team in the cellar, Windward Islands Volcanoes, at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin.

This fixture is quite fortunate for Pride which means their chances of retaining the title have sky rocketed.

Twin Islands’ team, Red Force, who are currently fourth in the point standings oppose the third place holder, Guyana Harpy Eagles, at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

In the other match, the current second place team, Leeward Islands Hurricanes will battle the Jamaica Scorpions, who occupy the fifth spot at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. All matches are scheduled to bowl off at 10:00 hrs daily.

As it stands, Pride leads the board with 67 points accumulated from three wins and a loss in four matches while Hurricanes trail closely with 65.4 points, also from three wins and a loss. Harpy Eagles soar in third with 51.2 points from two wins, a draw and a loss.

Red Force leads the second half of the table with 47.2 points from two wins and as many losses while Scorpions are fifth with 37.8 points after securing a win, a draw and two losses. Volcanoes are dormant with 21 points from four consecutive losses.