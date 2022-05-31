D’Urban Street man found dead in city trench

Latest update May 31st, 2022 12:59 AM
May 31, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The lifeless body of 68-year-old Clive Lawrence Primus was found on Monday in a trench along Mandela Avenue in the capital city.
Primus of Lot 46 D’Urban Street, Lodge, Georgetown, was discovered around 7:30hrs in the vicinity of a building that houses Cevon’s Waste Management.
The body, which was clad in a black and red pants and brown and green striped jersey, was seen in the trench with its face downward. A grey colour bicycle was also seen in the trench, according to police.
Primus reportedly left home on Sunday around 17:00hrs on his bicycle for an unknown location and was never seen or heard from until his body was found.
The man’s wife related to police that she and Primus had separated and he was living with his brother at D’Urban Street. The woman reported that she would communicate with Primus sometimes and that she last saw him on Friday. She also indicated to the police that Primus suffered from seizures and high blood pressure.
Police said upon examination of the body, no marks of violence was seen. The body was taken to the Memorial Gardens Mortuary where it awaits a post mortem examination.
An investigation has since been launched.
