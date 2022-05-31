Cameron leads Police to victory in WNDC Dominoes tourney

Latest update May 31st, 2022 12:59 AM
May 31, 2022 Sports
Andy Cameron made the maximum 18 games to lead Police to victory in the Wakenaam NDC Independence dominoes competition which was contested recently at Carlosh Sports Bar in Good Success, Wakenaam.
Police took an early lead, chalking 16 games in the opening sitting while Pensioners followed with 12 and Underdog on nine.
Police maintained their dominance in the second round with 18 games, taking their tally to 34 while Pensioners made nine to move to 21 and Underdog chalked 10, taking their total to 19.
Police moved to 40 games in the third sitting followed by Underdog (36) and Pensioners (30).
Underdog showed that were no pushovers and took the lead in the fourth round as they chalked 14 games to take their overall score to 52 while Police made 11 to increase their total to 51 and Pensioners scored 10 games to move their tally to 40.
The penultimate round saw Pensioners taking the lead as they leaped to 58 with the maximum 18 games. Underdog and Police managed four games each to be on 56 and 55 games, respectively.
The decisive sixth and final round saw Police making 13 games to win the duel with a total of 68 games while Underdog made 10 games to take the runner up spot on 66. Pensioners scored six games, taking their overall score to 64 games, claiming third spot.
Cameron was voted man-of-the-match and he was well supported by Dhipchand Bandan with 14 games and Egbert Johnson 12. Johnson, Oyono Sampson and Sarwan Persaud were the love birds for Police.
Keval Persaud top scored for the Underdog with 16 games while Vickram Ramnarine made 15 and Vikraj Ramdhanie, 12. Amit Ramnarine and Krishendat Hansraj were their love birds.
Anil Ramrattan scored 16 games for Pensioners while Shafdar Ali made 12 and Ackbar Ali, 11.
The winning team collected a trophy and $15,000 while the runner up took home a trophy and $5000. Cameron pocketed $5000 while Heera Sukhram donated $15,000 to the winners.
Councilor Khemraj Surujpaul congratulated the winners and thanked the teams for participating. (Zaheer Mohamed)
May 31, 2022Candidate Master Wendell Meusa dominated the Gaico National Open Chess Championship to earn the National Chess Champion title for 2022. He finished the tournament on 8 points after nine rounds, just...
May 31, 2022
May 31, 2022
May 31, 2022
May 30, 2022
May 30, 2022
Kaieteur News – Friday coming, Former Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud (SP) will officially launch his autobiography,... more
Kaieteur News – No election is ever going to satisfy the riggers and their sidekicks, including those who shamelessly... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The “Agri-Investment Forum”, held in Guyana from 19 to 21 May, was arguably... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]