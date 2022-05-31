Cameron leads Police to victory in WNDC Dominoes tourney

Andy Cameron made the maximum 18 games to lead Police to victory in the Wakenaam NDC Independence dominoes competition which was contested recently at Carlosh Sports Bar in Good Success, Wakenaam.

Police took an early lead, chalking 16 games in the opening sitting while Pensioners followed with 12 and Underdog on nine.

Police maintained their dominance in the second round with 18 games, taking their tally to 34 while Pensioners made nine to move to 21 and Underdog chalked 10, taking their total to 19.

Police moved to 40 games in the third sitting followed by Underdog (36) and Pensioners (30).

Underdog showed that were no pushovers and took the lead in the fourth round as they chalked 14 games to take their overall score to 52 while Police made 11 to increase their total to 51 and Pensioners scored 10 games to move their tally to 40.

The penultimate round saw Pensioners taking the lead as they leaped to 58 with the maximum 18 games. Underdog and Police managed four games each to be on 56 and 55 games, respectively.

The decisive sixth and final round saw Police making 13 games to win the duel with a total of 68 games while Underdog made 10 games to take the runner up spot on 66. Pensioners scored six games, taking their overall score to 64 games, claiming third spot.

Cameron was voted man-of-the-match and he was well supported by Dhipchand Bandan with 14 games and Egbert Johnson 12. Johnson, Oyono Sampson and Sarwan Persaud were the love birds for Police.

Keval Persaud top scored for the Underdog with 16 games while Vickram Ramnarine made 15 and Vikraj Ramdhanie, 12. Amit Ramnarine and Krishendat Hansraj were their love birds.

Anil Ramrattan scored 16 games for Pensioners while Shafdar Ali made 12 and Ackbar Ali, 11.

The winning team collected a trophy and $15,000 while the runner up took home a trophy and $5000. Cameron pocketed $5000 while Heera Sukhram donated $15,000 to the winners.

Councilor Khemraj Surujpaul congratulated the winners and thanked the teams for participating. (Zaheer Mohamed)