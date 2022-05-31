Autopsy shows Crane teacher died from head injuries

Kaieteur News – A post mortem examination conducted on the remains of Omega Ault, the teacher whose decomposing body was found in her Crane, West Coast Demerara home last week, revealed that she died as a result of brain haemorrhage and multiple traumas to the head.

The autopsy was conducted on Monday by State Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh at the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour.

The decomposing body of the 41-year-old woman was found on Friday around 17:00hrs by her brother.

According to police, he reportedly did not hear from her for some time and stated that she was not responding to phone calls. Worried about her safety, he decided to pay a visit to her home where he made the gruesome discovery.

Police noted that Ault was living with her husband, Clarence Farley and their three-year-old son and that the couple was encountering problems in their marriage.

It was reported to the police that earlier that week, Farley had taken their son to Ault’s sister in Diamond, on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) and informed her that he was going into the backdam. Farley has not been seen since.

Police have issued a wanted bulletin for him.

On Monday police reported that his car was spotted at a lumber yard at Coverden, EBD.

Acting on information, ranks visited the lumber yard on Saturday around 10:30hrs where the vehicle was recovered. It is presently lodged at the Timehri Police Station.

Kaieteur News understands that Farley had parked his car at the lumber yard because of mechanical problems but never returned for it. An investigation into Ault’s death is still ongoing.