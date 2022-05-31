Another COVID-19 fatality, 11 new cases recorded

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Monday reported that a 59-year-old man from Region Four, who contracted the COVID-19 disease, has died. The fully vaccinated man died on Monday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has now moved to 1,234.

The Ministry via its latest dashboard revealed that within the last assessed 24-hour period, health authorities recorded a total of 11 new cases across the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 64,628.

The dashboard shows that three patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 20 persons are in institutional isolation, 606 are in home isolation and three are in institutional quarantined.

To date, a total of 62,765 persons have recovered.

