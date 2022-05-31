1 dead, 1 injured in Corentyne accident

Kaieteur News – An accident on the No. 63 Village Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice has left one person dead and another injured.

Dead is 26-year-old Kevin Alert of Eversham Village, Corentyne, Berbice, while the injured person is Alert’s 21-year-old cousin, Nicklous Johnson, of Lot 19 No. 51 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

It was revealed that at around 22:50hrs on Sunday, May 29, 2022, Alert, while driving motor car PAC 1403 in a southerly direction, reportedly at a fast rate, he crashed into a concrete culvert as he attempted to navigate a turn.

The impact, it was revealed, caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle which then slammed into a utility pole, breaking it in the process, before coming to a halt beside the public road.

Johnson, who was in the front passenger seat, and Alert were removed from the badly damaged car by public spirited persons who took them to the Skeldon Hospital. They were shortly after transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where Alert was pronounced dead on arrival while Johnson was admitted.Meanwhile, sister of the dead man, Afia Alert, told reporters that she was at work when she received a call informing her that her brother and cousin were involved in an accident.

“I rushed to the scene but when I went there, he was already taken to the hospital but I understand that at the time of the accident they were heading to Skeldon,” the grieving sister said.

She described her brother as being kind-hearted, quiet and easy-going when he was alive and that the last time she saw him was Saturday night.