West Berbice man kills self after stabbing ex-girlfriend

Kaieteur News – A woman is fighting for her life at the New Amsterdam Hospital after she was stabbed multiple times by an enraged ex-boyfriend on Saturday.

The man later succumbed at the Fort Wellington Hospital after ingesting a noxious substance. Injured and in a critical state is Maria Singh called ‘Nalo’ of Bennet Dam, Rosignol Village, West Bank Berbice. The dead man has been identified as 26-year-old Adrian Anthony Persaud, a cane harvester. He died at approximately 00:30 hrs Sunday.

Reports are that on the date in question, at approximately 08:20 hrs, Singh was in the front passenger’s seat of a car at the Sheriff Service Station which is situated near the Rosignol Public Road, when Persaud approached her. The man whipped out a knife and dealt her several stabs about her body before running away with the blood-stained weapon in hand. Singh was rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital and subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where she was admitted.

Police said the woman sustained a stab wound under her knee, two to her right side breast, one to her thigh and one to her right arm. The matter was reported to the police shortly after and ranks commenced investigations.

They ventured to the home of Persaud in search of him and found him lying in the yard vomiting. Near his body was a bottle of noxious substance. Kaieteur News understands that the two shared a relationship for a year and six months but ended it due to domestic problems.