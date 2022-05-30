Prime suspect remanded to prison for murder of overseas-based Guyanese

Kaieteur News – A barber of Crabwood Creek, Upper Corentyne was charged recently for the murder of overseas-based Guyanese Chatterpaul Lakhan.

Leon Gonsalves called “Never-please” was arrested by ranks from the Major Crimes Unit on the 20th May 2022 for the murder of Lakhan which was committed on the 9th March 2022.

Gonsalves appeared at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alex Moore and was slapped with the charge of murder contrary to common law. He was not required to plead and was remanded to prison until May 31 2022 for report.

On16th March 2022, Eon Gonsalves called ‘Belly’ from Crabwood Creek was charged with murder in the same matter, police were however looking for the prime suspect who was identified as Leon Gonsalves. ‘Belly’ will also make his second court appearance on May 31 2022. Reports from the police had detailed that Lakhan returned to Guyana a week prior to his death to attend his brother’s wedding which was held on Sunday 6th March 2022. However, on Tuesday 8th March 2022, there was a family get together when three men who are not related to the family, entered the yard where the wedding was held (Grant 1802 CWC). They were however asked to leave after they began using illicit drugs on the premises.

The men reportedly became annoyed and they decided to damage the vehicles that were parked a short distance away. This caused Lakhan and other relatives to venture out and confront the men and an argument erupted. At some point, there was a scuffle and Lakhan was stabbed to the lower abdomen. The men escaped and he was rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.