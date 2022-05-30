Port Mourant family in financial crisis after stabbing incident leaves main breadwinner bedridden

Kaieteur News – A family of lot 27 Port Mourant, East Berbice Corentyne is struggling to make ends meet and is seeking the assistance from the general public as their situation has worsened even since the main breadwinner has been been left paralysed back in April.

Seenarine Dhanai, 36 who has been the sole breadwinner for his wife Sadna Kesso, 32 and their three children has been left bedridden and unable to provide for his family following an incident.

Dhanai disclosed that he was stabbed by an overseas-based Guyanese who was attending a wedding, which his brother was hosting on April 18 2022. Recounting what took place on the day in question, Dhanai said he was helping out at the wedding when his attacker approached him with some friends requesting food, after receiving it, they asked him to join them where they were imbibing and he agreed.

“…me give them the food and then me deh gaff lil bit with them. Then he (attacker) tell me how me brother want give he beer fa drink, so me mek a joke and tell he how he come from foreign and that if the beer a run out, he suppose to nice up the things and how he getting on like a pussy so…” Having said this, Dhanai said the man appeared to be visibly angered by his words and the man took the beer bottle, which he was holding and smashed it across his (Dhanai) head. He then used the broken bottle and dealt him a stab to his knee, causing him to collapse and become unconscious.

At some point, he was taken to the Port Mourant Hospital because he regained consciousness at the hospital. There he was treated with several stitches, given medication and sent away. However, there was a swelling in his leg that developed two days later and it forced him to return to the said medical institution but then doctors told him and his wife that the leg would have to be amputated. He was subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital. There, he underwent two surgeries and spent close to a month in recovery but his situation only appeared to be getting worse since he was told by medical professionals that he would be on bed rest for some six months and after that he would need to go through therapy.

But despite the small glimmer of hope that he may be able to be back on his feet again in the future, the situation at home has become dire since he has been confined to his bed. With his wife taking care of him full time, there is no steady income coming into the home and their children have not been able to attend school. One of which, will write the National Grade Six Assessment soon. “If me want something, somebody got to deh hand and foot and give me because the doctor say if me put pressure pon the foot and the knee slip out again, me go got to do surgery and start all over. Me family a suffer because of me,” he stressed.

Kaieteur News was told that after the stabbing a report was filed at the Whim Police Station and information was provided to the police that the attacker is scheduled to fly out the next day. However, they were told by the police that because it is not a murder, they cannot intervene and intercept him at the airport and take him into custody. The attacker returned overseas a day after the incident but since then, Dhanai’s wife said that they have been cyber-bullied by the attacker’s relatives with claims that they have been supporting them since the incident. Dhanai and his wife have denied that they received any assistance from the attacker and his relatives.

Dhanai and his wife have expressed that they are open to anyone willing to assist them during this difficult time and at the same time, they are also hoping that justice can be served. Persons willing to assist the couple can contact them on numbers 653-3788 or 653-3788. Police sources have since indicated that the matter is currently before the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).