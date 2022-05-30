I held an umbrella several times over the heads of Black friends

Kaieteur News – I have no relationship with the PPP leadership and the PPP/C government. But I will not treat the government as if it is not elected. I will not treat the president as someone who is not worthy of national support.

I will speak out against so-called civil society personalities and opposition organs that seek to confront the government solely on the basis of anti-government agenda, anti-PPP instincts, anti-PPP class hatred.

Michael Carrington of the AFC’s leadership has been a friend for more than 35 years. Last year, I asked him why he would not want to work with the PPP/C government. I explained that he was once in a relationship with the PNC so why not the PPP. I enquired of Michael what is so terrible about the PPP and what is so good about the PNC.

I put the same question in different form to two executives of the AFC that have left – Trevor Williams and Audwin Rutherford. If you do not propose this dialogue and engage in such a debate then there could be the imperceptible imprint in the psychology of people who were once in the AFC that the PPP is the bad guy, the PNC is better so let’s go with the PNC. The PNC leader recently told the nation that the WPA is about to re-enter the coalition of APNU. When I read that, I asked myself why the WPA cannot join the PPP/C government.

The PNC did not perform from 2015-2020. Evidence of massive corruption and ethnic discrimination has been unearthed. Two of the biggest names in the PNC went to Region Five last year in September and their tsunamic incitement caused raging anti-Indian violence. What is so bad about the PPP and so good about the PNC that the WPA will return to the fold of APNU but cannot create an alliance with the PPP?

These are the types of questions that need deep reflection. I see nothing wrong with the AFC and WPA preferring to tie bundle with the PNC. My simple question is why the PNC and not the PPP? I will of course have to answer that question if readers ask me. I have answered it in several columns. Before I come to the umbrella incident with James Bond, here is a brief explanation. I will elongate in several forthcoming columns.

The crusade against the PPP government comes from three quarters. The power battle as exemplified by the PNC, the ethnic demand agenda by certain organisations including many trade unions and cultural groups. Next is the class resentment of sections of Guyanese society that want a mainstream middle-class party like the AFC to administer Guyana.

Thirdly, the March 2020 controversy has awakened the Creole middle-class, both in Guyana and the diaspora, in raging ways. They will not accept the type of people in the PPP to be in charge of Guyana. They will be the most poisonous articulators against PPP’s rule.

When you see these sectors acting out their beliefs, you are forced to confront bigotry and venomous propaganda because if you don’t, the young people of Guyana stand to lose. I have already pointed out to the barefaced position of an organisation concerned about election reform on the division of Region Four into four sub-districts that two prominent government critics – Chris Ram and Timothy Jonas – see as a normal administrative issue.

Two incidents recently need to be dealt with by independent minds and decent, patriotic Guyanese must write on them. When Minister Charles Ramson was accused of saying that African youths do not have role models, there was a volcanic reaction by both the PNC and the anti-PPP class haters.

But a PNC parliamentarian who is a school teacher was videoed for the world to see calling an African Guyana a house-slave. He was doing his duty of protecting the property of parliament but he was told that he is a house-slave. Research the newspapers and social media. Those who condemned Ramson were silent. Ramson explained what he meant. The PNC parliamentarian has not done so.

Our local 007, James Bond, was seen holding an umbrella over the head of his friend, an Indian man. He has been referred to as a house-slave. This is the kind of anti-PPP insanity that exists at the moment in Guyana. It is pure anti-PPP hatred. I have had an umbrella held over my head by several Black women on the picket line during rain. I have held an umbrella over the heads of at least two Black women on the picket line. We are in dangerous times in Guyana. I will not put down my pen. You should pick up yours to save this country.

