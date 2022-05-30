Latest update May 30th, 2022 12:59 AM

Gun, scissors seized at ‘Stink n Dutty’ show

May 30, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has reported that it seized a firearm, knives, scissors and other weapons from persons who attended the “Stink n Dutty j’ouvert” which was held at the National Park, Georgetown, on Saturday night.

The knives, scissors and other weapons that were also seized.

 

The firearm and ammunition that were seized

The police reported that around 02:30hrs on Sunday, a police rank on duty at the show, which was hosted by Hits and Jams (HJ) Entertainment observed two males who were fighting outside of where the show was being held. Upon approaching the men, a handgun fell from the pants waist of one of the men and as such, the rank held onto the man and the firearm. The firearm was examined and it was observed to be a .32 pistol with one .32 live ammunition.
It was reported that the firearm was found on a 26-year-old porter of Festival City, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown. The porter was told of the offence committed before he was arrested and then escorted to Alberttown Police Station and placed into custody. The firearm and ammunition were marked, sealed and lodged in the custody also.
Moreover, at the entrance of the show where scanners were used, the police seized scissors, knives and improvised weapons.
The security for the Independence week events was ramped up following gunshots, a “rain of bottles” and an alleged robbery spree, which abruptly ended the ‘Baderation’ Concert early Saturday morning.
The “Baderation” event featured Jamaican Dancehall artiste “Skeng”, whose real name is Kevaun Douglas. While performing his fourth song called “Protocol”, things got out-of hand.
It was while Skeng was singing – “Protocol we have 100 strap (guns) Mally (molly – a laboratory-made drug said to produce a “high” similar to the stimulants called amphetamines) get pap whole place get hot rinse out everything outta de Glock (a 9MM pistol) hallow-point (bullet) dat a lodge up in a bwoy head back,” –gunshots were fired into the air from among the hundreds of patrons.
At first, the shots did not grasp much attention but when it started to rain bottles from the skies, everyone realised that something was very wrong. The crowd started to scatter, while others screamed in panic and the rest ran for cover.

