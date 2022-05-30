Grimmond leads Berbice Women to GCB/Inter County U19 T20 glory

Kaieteur News – A commendable all-round performance by Realeanna Grimmond guided Berbice Women Under-19 to a 99-run victory over Demerara Women when the teams collided in the final of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Female U19 Inter County T20 Tournament, yesterday.

Berbice opted to bat at the Everest Cricket Club and posted a challenging 182-1. They were handed a solid start by Tia Issacs and Grimmond.

The opening pair set the tone for a huge total as they added 107 before Issacs was removed by Ciana Barkoye for 31 with four fours off 48 balls. Grimmond and Ashmini Munisar continued to pile on the runs as they put on an unbroken second wicket stand of 75.

Grimmond struck 13 fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 91 off 63 balls while Munisar made 30 not out with three fours and one six off 18 balls. Barkoye had 1-37.

Demerara were put on the back-foot early in the chase as Trisha Hardat made inroads, uprooting the stumps of Areah Ally (00) and had Alimah Eastman (02) lbw to reduce Demerara to 18-2.

Grimmond further pegged back the scoring when she bowled Sarah Amin (09) and had Melanie Dover caught for 10.

The Berbicians continued to keep on the pressure as they picked up wickets at regular intervals.

Demerara were eventually bowled out for 87 in 18.1 overs. Naomi Barkoye was left not out on 10 as Darshanie Subramanie claimed 3-3, Hardat had 2-9 and Grimmond bagged 2-10.

Grimmond eventually named player of the match for her performance.