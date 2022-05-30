Electric biker killed by truck on Mandela Avenue

Latest update May 30th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 30, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A 67-year-old electric biker of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown was killed on Saturday evening by a truck along Mandela Avenue.
The dead pensioner has been identified as Karan Mahadeo and according to police, they have arrested the 24-year-old- driver of the truck to assist with investigations. Mahadeo was struck down around 18:10hrs.
The driver has alleged that he was driving the truck west along the northern lane of the southern carriageway on Mandela Avenue when Mahadeo suddenly rode into his path out of the John Fernandes Access Road. He claimed that he applied brakes and tried to swerve away from Mahedeo’s electric bike but still ended up hitting him down. The impact flung Mahadeo onto the road and he remained still. An ambulance from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation was summoned and when it arrived, the Emergency Response Team on board pronounced him dead at the scene. Police have since stated that the 24-year-old driver was not drunk at the time of the accident.
