Latest update May 30th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Electric biker killed by truck on Mandela Avenue

May 30, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A 67-year-old electric biker of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown was killed on Saturday evening by a truck along Mandela Avenue.
The dead pensioner has been identified as Karan Mahadeo and according to police, they have arrested the 24-year-old- driver of the truck to assist with investigations. Mahadeo was struck down around 18:10hrs.
The driver has alleged that he was driving the truck west along the northern lane of the southern carriageway on Mandela Avenue when Mahadeo suddenly rode into his path out of the John Fernandes Access Road. He claimed that he applied brakes and tried to swerve away from Mahedeo’s electric bike but still ended up hitting him down. The impact flung Mahadeo onto the road and he remained still. An ambulance from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation was summoned and when it arrived, the Emergency Response Team on board pronounced him dead at the scene. Police have since stated that the 24-year-old driver was not drunk at the time of the accident.

The truck that struck down Karan Mahadeo

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

GFF/Blue Water officially launch U15 Girls’ Development League

GFF/Blue Water officially launch U15 Girls’ Development League

May 30, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and Blue Water Shipping officially launched Guyana’s first U15 national league for girls on Saturday, with a football festival for...
Read More
Grimmond leads Berbice Women to GCB/Inter County U19 T20 glory

Grimmond leads Berbice Women to GCB/Inter County...

May 30, 2022

Berbice, Demerara record wins over Essequibo

Berbice, Demerara record wins over Essequibo

May 29, 2022

Executive wins inaugural Prime Minister Independence Domino Tournament

Executive wins inaugural Prime Minister...

May 29, 2022

Campbell, Lugg daunt Guyana’s title hopes with century stand

Campbell, Lugg daunt Guyana’s title hopes with...

May 29, 2022

Guyana Cup 2022: Suriname arrive early for preparations

Guyana Cup 2022: Suriname arrive early for...

May 29, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • The PNC/R is predictable

    Kaieteur News – The PNC/R is afraid of its own “jumbie’. It has suddenly discovered that the Corentyne communities... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]