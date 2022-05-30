Dr. Ramsundar Doobay passes on

Kaieteur News – The Board of Directors, Management and Staff of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) join the medical fraternity in extending deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Dr. Ramsundar Doobay who passed away on Sunday.

In a statement GPHC said, Dr. Doobay was an esteemed practitioner who served the GPHC for almost 50 years, making indelible contributions to medical practice during his tenure – his passing is a grave loss for our nation. “In 1968, a young Dr. Doobay began his career at the GPHC as a medical intern. “Doobs” as he was affectionately called, quickly became a household name as he treated patients, taught and mentored young practitioners and contributed to the development of medical protocols and policies in Guyana.”

According to the hospital, over the years, his alacrity and brilliance would see him ascend to the head of Internal Medicine and acting Director of Medical and Professional Services before moving on in 2016, but it was Dr. Doobay’s humility and inimitable sense of humour that etched a lasting impression in the hearts and minds of those who had the honour of meeting and working with him.

“As we grieve this loss of a medical stalwart, the GPHC reflects on the immeasurable impact Dr. Ramsundar Doobay made to countless lives including his patients and colleagues among whom he continued to be respected and greatly loved. Guyana’s medical fraternity, including some of its most remarkable practitioners can be credited to the teaching, guidance and legacy of Dr. Ramsundar Doobay – we have lost one of our very best. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Dr. Doobay’s family, friends and loved ones at this very difficult time.”

One of the indelible images in many persons’ memories of GPHC is walking into the medicine wards and seeing a simple, unassuming man finding a corner of a patient’s bed to tuck himself in, sitting, talking to the patient, assuring the patient and teaching doctors. Dr. Ramsundar Doobay was a fixture at the GPHC for more than fifty years. After today, that image will always only be our memory. GPHC will never be the same with Dr. Doobay no longer among us.

For its part, the Ministry of Health said the news that Dr. Ramsundar Doobay, MBBS, MRCP passed has been received with absolute shock and sadness. “Although the Ministry has known about his battle with his ailment for several months now, we were still unprepared and still shocked by the news of his death. We express our profound condolences to his family and friends and stand ready to support them in their loss. The truth is that the loss of Dr. Ramsundar Doobay is a loss for Guyana and all Guyanese. As we grieve and mourn his death, we feel a sense of absolute loss,” the ministry said.

The ministry said Dr. Doobay was gifted with an intellect that was the envy of many. “He was brilliant. But he remained at all times a simple, humble gentleman. His sense of humour was unique. Most of his students and many patients saw a stern, serious person but he was gentle, caring and funny. Few could tell a joke without changing their demeanour. His expressions never changed whether he was making a serious statement or making a joke. For a man who was so funny, he was also a man of few words, always cool and collective, rarely ruffled.”