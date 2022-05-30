Carpenter kills engineer, stabs another man with steel rod

Kaieteur News – A 40-year-old carpenter is now in police custody after he killed an engineer on Sunday and seriously wounding another man.

According to police, the dead engineer has been identified as Neil Rampersaud, 31, of Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and the severely wounded man’s name was given as Mohan Panchu, 42, also of Better Hope. Investigators reported that the suspect who hails from Plaisance, ECD, allegedly attacked the men around 07:28hrs at Better Hope.

He and Panchu got into an altercation first and it led to him arming himself with a steel rod and stabbing the victim several times about the body. Panchu reportedly had to be rushed for medical attention. Not long after, reported police, the engineer, Rampersaud decided to confront the suspect before he left the area. Investigators learnt that Rampersaud told the man that he must go to the police station and turn himself in for wounding. As a result, they got into an argument during which Rampersaud allegedly lashed the suspect twice. Police stated that the suspect was armed with a “coconut blade at the time and used it to stab the engineer to his chest. Rampersaud was immediately rushed to the hospital by family members but he died while receiving medical attention. Detectives have since arrested the carpenter.