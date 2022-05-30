Banks DIH hosts employment drive at Uitvlugt

Latest update May 30th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 30, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A job fair was hosted at Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara, on Sunday by Banks DIH Limited.
Kaieteur News understands that the employment drive was hosted with the intention of targeting laid off sugar estate workers from that community. Director of the Engineering Services Department at Banks DIH, Shabir Hussain explained that the company is seeking a number of skilled and unskilled persons to fill vacancies.
He explained, “We have a number of posts that are open for a number of persons including technician both electrical, mechanical, gardeners, cleaners, clerical staff, and engineers. We are seeking to fill those vacancies and at the same time giving an opportunity to the workers who were affected by the estate closure to secure employment with the company.”
According to Hussain, close to thirty persons turned up to the job fair. He explained that while the fair targets the laid off sugar workers, it is open to everyone. “This is our first one here, we plan on coming back to Uitvulgt and later we will target other communities where there are similar unemployment issues. We want to do more job fairs because our company is also expanding,” Hussain added.
The employment drive was hosted even as the local beverage giant report an increase in profit this year despite the numerous setbacks, particularly trade and commodity costs attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
May 30, 2022Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and Blue Water Shipping officially launched Guyana’s first U15 national league for girls on Saturday, with a football festival for...
May 30, 2022
May 29, 2022
May 29, 2022
May 29, 2022
May 29, 2022
Kaieteur News – I have no relationship with the PPP leadership and the PPP/C government. But I will not treat the government... more
Kaieteur News – The PNC/R is afraid of its own “jumbie’. It has suddenly discovered that the Corentyne communities... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The “Agri-Investment Forum”, held in Guyana from 19 to 21 May, was arguably... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]