52 new COVID cases, three persons in ICU

Kaieteur News –The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday reported 52 new COVID-19 cases and that there are three patients still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to its daily reporting, the ministry said too that the new cases now bring the total number of cases in Guyana to 64,617. The updated dashboard, also states that 24 persons are in institutional isolation, four are quarantined institutionally and 624 are in home isolation.

To date, a total 62,733 persons have recovered from the virus.