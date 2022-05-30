2019 budget cuts hurt Supreme Court- report

Kaieteur News – In the year 2019, the Supreme Court of Judicature suffered financial setbacks and delays due to a budget cut that reduced its spending power by almost a $1 billion less than what was requested to manage the operations of the judiciary.

According to a report on the Court’s expenditure for that year, the Supreme Court submitted a budget proposal for $2, 8 01, 374,000 for both the recurrent and capital development expenditures for consideration. However the budget approved by the National Assembly approved the sum of just $1 850, 404,000. The approved amount represented 20.17 % of the total estimates of approved for constitutional agencies budget 2019.

After carefully reviewing, this lump sum budget, it was a clear that the approved amounts were inadequate to meet the proposed expenditures for employment and other charges cost particularly for employment cost and other charges.

It was due to the retirement of three judges that Supreme Court was able to save on spending on employment cost and uses the funds for other operational matters. The 2019 budget cut came as a result major reduction on spending by the A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Government.

A similar occurrence took place in 2018, after the National Assembly had allocated insufficient funds to pay over 100 Supreme Court employees and to offset other expenses of the judiciary. This was reported in the Judiciary’s Annual Report for the year 2018. In fact, the sums that was allocated to the Supreme Court for that year was unable to meet the salary expenses for employees such as: Court Manager, Judicial Research Assistant, Assistant Registrar, Marshals, Bailiff, Clerk II General, Accounts Clerks, Data Entry Clerks, Legal Clerks, Listing Clerks, Counter Clerks, Vault Attendant, Typist Clerks, Office Assistants, Drivers, Janitor, Cleaners and vacancies advertised in the newspapers to be filled, a Driver Mechanic, Judicial Research Assistants, Deputy Registrar, Communication & Protocol Officer, Research Librarian and Assistant Librarians.

According to the report, there was also a shortfall to meet benefits and allowances for duty, traveling, telephone and house allowances for: Administrative Assistant, Principal Clerk of Court, Clerk of Court I, Clerk of Courts II, Research Librarian, Legal Clerk and Court Manager and Other direct labour cost – responsibility allowance for Chief Accountants and non-taxable duty allowance for new drivers.

The allocated sums was also unable to meet the statutory wages and salaries for temporary appointment of two Justices of Appeals for six months period, permanent appointment of one Puisne Judges, salary in lieu of leave for the Honourable Chancellor (ag) two months, Chief Justice (ag) one month and two Puisne Judges one month each.

The money was also insufficient to meet statutory benefits and allowances for payment of NIS, house, duty, commuted, chauffeur, entertainment and chauffeur gratuity allowances, internet, telephone, fuel and repairs to state vehicle assigned charges. To also purchase small bottle water and monthly refreshments for Chambers of two Justices of Appeal and one Puisne Judge to meet shortfall in other charges expenditures for the payment of additional expenses incurred for the opening and continued functioning of the Rupununi Magisterial District.