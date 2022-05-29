Latest update May 29th, 2022 12:38 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Woman, 66, is country’s latest COVID-19 fatality – 44 new cases recorded

May 29, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Following the death of a six-month old baby last week, the Ministry of Health on Saturday reported that the country’s latest COVID-19 fatality is that of a 66-year-old unvaccinated woman from Region Four.
The woman died on Friday while receiving medical treatment and as a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,233.
The Ministry via its dashboard reported that within the last assessed 24-hour period, health authorities recorded 44 new COVID-19 cases across the country. The new cases were detected in Region Four –28, Region Two – eight, Region Three – six and Region 10 – two.
Over the past two weeks, COVID-19 cases in the country have been increasing with an increasing number being hospitalised. Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, during his daily COVID-19 update on Friday, said that the spike in cases been seeing could be linked to that of the BA.2 variant. This variant, which is being recorded as a dominant strain globally, is a sub-variant of Omicron.
The Minister stated that samples will be taken and sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing to determine which variant is in circulation in the country.
Meanwhile, the dashboard also shows that two persons are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 21 persons are in institutional isolation, 576 are in home isolation and two are quarantined institutionally.
To date, a total of 62,733 persons have recovered.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Berbice, Demerara record wins over Essequibo

Berbice, Demerara record wins over Essequibo

May 29, 2022

GCB Female U19 T20 Tournament… A fine all round performance by Naomi Barkoye led Demerara Women to a nine-wicket victory over Essequibo when the Guyana Cricket Board Female U19 T20 tournament...
Read More
Executive wins inaugural Prime Minister Independence Domino Tournament

Executive wins inaugural Prime Minister...

May 29, 2022

Campbell, Lugg daunt Guyana’s title hopes with century stand

Campbell, Lugg daunt Guyana’s title hopes with...

May 29, 2022

Guyana Cup 2022: Suriname arrive early for preparations

Guyana Cup 2022: Suriname arrive early for...

May 29, 2022

Former National Athlete admitted to the Guyana Bar

Former National Athlete admitted to the Guyana

May 29, 2022

Meusa still commands the board in Open National Chess Championship

Meusa still commands the board in Open National...

May 28, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]