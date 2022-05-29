Woman, 66, is country’s latest COVID-19 fatality – 44 new cases recorded

Kaieteur News – Following the death of a six-month old baby last week, the Ministry of Health on Saturday reported that the country’s latest COVID-19 fatality is that of a 66-year-old unvaccinated woman from Region Four.

The woman died on Friday while receiving medical treatment and as a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,233.

The Ministry via its dashboard reported that within the last assessed 24-hour period, health authorities recorded 44 new COVID-19 cases across the country. The new cases were detected in Region Four –28, Region Two – eight, Region Three – six and Region 10 – two.

Over the past two weeks, COVID-19 cases in the country have been increasing with an increasing number being hospitalised. Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, during his daily COVID-19 update on Friday, said that the spike in cases been seeing could be linked to that of the BA.2 variant. This variant, which is being recorded as a dominant strain globally, is a sub-variant of Omicron.

The Minister stated that samples will be taken and sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing to determine which variant is in circulation in the country.

Meanwhile, the dashboard also shows that two persons are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 21 persons are in institutional isolation, 576 are in home isolation and two are quarantined institutionally.

To date, a total of 62,733 persons have recovered.

